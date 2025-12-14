Ask a Patient® Health News: Drugs & Treatments
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Drug Safety Updates
Special Features
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Huge Recall of Children’s Ibuprofen, Apotex Eye Drops, Dangerous Dietary Supplements; Warnings for Levodopa, Xeljanz, Migraine Drugs…
Summaries of recent FDA recall and drug warnings updates. This edition also features studies on antibiotic research and possible association between…
16 hrs ago
11
3
2
March 2026 Safety Update: Recalls for Metoprolol, Amantadine, Temozolomide, iKids Growth; Warnings for Paxlovid, Entyvio, Vabomere…
Metoprolol Succinate Extended-Release Recall by Teva
Mar 8
4
March 2026: Approvals for Promising Blood Cancer Treatment; Pediatric PKU Drug; Sinus Infections and Antibiotics; Health AI Tool Concerns…
Features notable drug approvals, research on health AI tools, comparing GLP-1 pills, and medication tips
Mar 8
•
Katie Rowley
3
1
February 2026
Estradiol and Testosterone Recalls; Metoclopramide Warnings; Approvals for Pancreatic and Ovarian Cancer; Landmark PBM Reform; Pharma TV…
Recall of Estradiol and Testosterone Pellets from U.S. News at FDA on drug warnings for pharma ads, single trial requirement for drug applications, PBM…
Feb 22
3
February 2026 Safety Update: Trazodone Recall; Urgent Recall for CGM Sensors; Non-Statin Pill Lowers LDL; Eye Drops for Presbyopia; Ozempic…
Granules Recalls 50mg strength Trazodone
Feb 8
•
Katie Rowley
4
Pet Medication News: Recent Drug Approvals for Idiopathic Epilepsy and Lymphoma in Dogs; Minoxidil Warning; Largest-Ever Clinical Trial of…
Highlights of new drug approvals for dogs; research on a medication to increase a dog's lifespan, more.
Feb 8
1
1
January 2026
January 2026: New or Expanded Approvals for: GLP-1 Weight Loss, Birth Control Implant, Lung Disease, Menkes, Gaucher; Omeprazole Research…
GLP-1 New Products: Wegovy (semaglutide) Tablets and Multi-Dose Vials of Mounjaro and Zepbound (tirzepatide)
Jan 25
4
January 2026: Recalls for Oxycodone, Wegovy, Rosuvastatin, Clearlife Nasal Spray; Blood Thinner Bleeding Antidote Withdrawn; Depo Provera…
New Safety Warnings for Opioid Medications; recalls for Oycodone and More; New Hair Loss Drug being studied, Drug Label Safety updates.
Jan 11
5
1
December 2025
New Warnings for RA drug Actemra, Human Growth Hormones, Duchenne’s Elevidys; Recalls for Homeopathic Nasal Spray, Beta blocker, Duloxetine…
New Warning: Actemra and Blood Clotting Problems
Dec 14, 2025
•
Katie Rowley
3
1
First Non-Profit Drug Developer Wins Approval for Cell-Based Therapy; New Sunscreen Ingredient Proposed; Triple-Strength Wegovy to be…
New Priority Voucher Drug includes Triple-Strength Wegovy
Dec 14, 2025
•
Katie Rowley
2
November 2025
Thanksgiving Weekend Edition: New Lower Drug Prices Announcement from CMS
List of the high-cost medications chosen for drug price reductions under the CMS drug price negotiation program.
Nov 30, 2025
3
Caplyta (lumateperone) Capsules: How a New Approval Can Change a Drug Label in Unexpected Ways
In the Drug Safety Updates newsletter, we usually report on an expanded FDA approval or revised drug safety information with a description and also a…
Nov 17, 2025
•
Katie Rowley
1
© 2026 AskaPatient.com
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts