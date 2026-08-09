Ask a Patient® Health News: Drugs & Treatments

Ask a Patient® Health News: Drugs & Treatments

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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
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Already for the convid injections, contamination and "human mistake" were the excuses for those who questioned the incommensurate levels of damages. During production, none of these two is even possible, unless it's intentional. Chances are, it is, considering that ALL "vaccines" a toxic with zero benefits.

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