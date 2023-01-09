Why you should subscribe:

We want to connect with Substack readers! So far, almost all of our subscribers find us through our patient medications ratings website, which is great, but we’d like to find some Substack readers too! Our biweekly newsletter contains announcements and descriptions about new treatments, FDA safety alerts, health tips, and promising medical research. This is news researched and hand-picked by a real person, not a keyword-based algorithm or bot.

Succinct news capsules along with links to original sources provide the information you need for following up on items of interest. However, often all the information you will need is contained in the provided summary. Occasional charts, images, and feature articles provide insight and original perspectives on drug and treatment topics.

Ask a Patient® is an independent health care web site with real patient reviews on medications, without funding from the pharmaceutical industry. You can use the site to search for side effects on particular drugs, search for drugs people are taking for a certain condition, and filter results by age, sex, or satisfaction score or keyword. You may also send private messages and questions to other patients who have opted-in for the feature. Try it out and contact us with any questions.

Check out our Site map (2025) Site map (2024) and Site map (2023) for a quick list of posts. Or if you are looking for a particular drug or topic we might have covered, enter it into the search form by clicking the magnifying glass at the top of each page. Matching articles will automatically show up in the space below.