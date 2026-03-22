Ask a Patient® Health News: Drugs & Treatments

Ask a Patient® Health News: Drugs & Treatments

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
9h

Metformin a wonder drug? good grief. 3 years ago, I had to find a new doc as the old one retired. This woman prescribed it to me. I took only 4 tablets of it and stopped, because of heavy stomach cramps, heavy black diarrhea, unable to eat (even though I had to take it with food), then my arms and legs started to cramp up - thankfully in a lucid moment I looked this up and found, that going on with it could cause cramps in vital organs and death. The article stated, that 45% of patients have slight to moderate side effects of the thing! No need to say I never went back to that doc and found another one, who said I am not diabetic.

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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
9h

Anything and everything produced by Big Pharma is now dangerous. Not that they have ever been safe before...

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