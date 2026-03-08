Metoprolol Succinate Extended-Release Recall by Teva

Teva is recalling more than 100,000 bottles (100-count or 1000-count) of metoprolol succinate extended‑release tablets, ranging from 25 mg to 200 mg strength, because some batches failed “dissolution” testing. The pills may not dissolve properly, causing potential loss of effectiveness. This recall is directed at suppliers, not consumers, but consumers may wish to check the FDA announcement for lot numbers and expiration dates. Metoprolol is a beta blocker used to treat high blood pressure.

FDA Recall Announcement

Amantadine Hydrochloride Capsules Recall by AvKare

AvKare is recalling 100 mg strength Amantadine Hydrochloride Capsules (liquid filled), 50 Capsules (5 x 10) unit dose, because of “failed dissolution specifications.” The capsules may not dissolve properly, causing potential loss of effectiveness. This recall is directed at suppliers, not consumers, but consumers may wish to check the FDA announcement for lot numbers and expiration dates. Amantadine HCL is used as prophylaxis and treatment for influenza and also treats symptoms of Parkinson’s disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions.

FDA Recall Announcement

Temozolomide Capsules Recall by Rising Pharma

Rising Pharmaceuticals is recalling 1,200 bottles of 5mg strength Temozolomide capsules due to quality problems for “Failed Impurities/Degradation Specifications” during 9-month long term stability testing. The capsules were manufactured in Taiwan. This recall is directed at suppliers, not consumers, but consumers may wish to check the FDA announcement for lot numbers and expiration dates. Temozolomide treats brain cancer, including glioblastoma.

FDA Recall Announcement

iKids Growth Capsules by Agebox Recall and Warning

Agebox is recalling 665 bottles (60-count) of iKids-Growth (Day Formula) capsules, and an undisclosed number of iKids-Growth (Night Formula) capsules (60-count) bottles because of the presence of undeclared ibutamoren, an unapproved growth hormone stimulator. FDA lab tests confirmed that iKids-Growth product contains ibutamoren (MK-677). Ibutamoren is also considered an “underground gym pill,” popular in bodybuilding for boosting muscle and growth hormone.

The FDA states that ibutamoren can trigger serious side effects like increased appetite, swelling from water retention, tiredness, muscle aches, blood sugar changes that affect insulin, and may increase the potential for congestive heart failure in certain individuals. Agebox is a US brand first launched in China in 2022. In China, it promotes the product as an IGF-1 sensitizer for kids who are taller than the clinical short-stature threshold. Those who meet the clinical short-stature threshold may be prescribed growth hormone drugs like somatropin. Agebox claims to have more than 40,000 users in China with a 70% repurchase rate, and it is running clinical trials in China.

This is a very expensive supplement, selling for $799 for one set (2 bottles) of the day and night products on Amazon, which says it was first available in July 2025. Patients are instructed to take 2 capsules in the morning and 2 capsules at night.



In September 2025, FDA issued a consumer alert about the product, and in December 2025 sent a warning letter to the company and posted the recall enforcement report for the product on March 3, 2026.

FDA Recall Announcement

Product Image Source: FDA Consumer Alert

Artri Ajo Rey and Artri Ajo King Arthritis Pain Supplement Warning

The FDA updated its warnings about Artri Ajo Rey and Artri Ajo King, sold as natural arthritis relief supplements on websites and retail stores.

FDA testing revealed that the products contain prescription drugs: dexamethasone (a steroid), diclofenac (an NSAID), and methocarbamol (a muscle relaxant). These hidden ingredients, not listed on the supplement label, pose serious risks like infections, high blood sugar, adrenal problems, heart issues, stomach bleeding, drowsiness, low blood pressure, and even death, particularly when mixed with other meds or used long-term.

Any of the drugs under the “Artri” label should be avoided. Warnings about these popular products began in 2022. Many consumers have experienced a serious health effect after using unapproved over-the-counter products with “Artri” or “Ortiga” in the product name. Reported harmful effects include sudden weight gain, serious gastrointestinal damage including bleeding and ulceration, increased blood glucose (sugar) levels, adrenal dysfunction, liver toxicity, and other serious conditions. Painflex Forte and others

FDA Notice covering January 5, 2022 with the most recent update on March 3, 2026: Artri-ajo-rey-and-artri-ajo-king-may-be-harmful-due-hidden-drug-ingredients

The FDA maintains a list of more than 53 arthritis treatments sold as supplements that contain hidden ingredients:

FDA Medication Health Fraud: Pain-and-arthritis-products-containing-hidden-ingredients

El Tecolote: Despite FDA warnings, this ‘supplement’ remains popular among S.F. immigrants “The product, sold under names such as ‘Artri King,’ is widely used by Latinos for bone pain, but doctors say it can cause hormonal dysfunction and worsen diabetes.”



Example of Artri AjoRey Product (image source: FDA)

The following drugs’ labels were recently updated with new warnings:

Entyvio (vedolizumab) subcutaneous, by injection, and intravenous

Ulcerative Colitis (UC) and Chron’s disease treatment Entyvio (vedolizumab) broadened its warnings about the risk of developing infections. Cases of systemic bacterial, fungal, viral, and parasitic opportunistic infections have been reported. In clinical trials, serious infections included anal abscess, sepsis (some fatal), tuberculosis (TB), salmonella sepsis, Listeria meningitis, giardiasis, and cytomegaloviral colitis. The label warns that treatment should not be initiated in patients with a “clinically important” active infection until the infection resolves or is adequately treated. Tuberculosis testing before starting treatment should be considered. Entyvio was approved in 2014.

Entyvio Safety Label Update

Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir; ritonavir) tablets

Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir; ritonavir) should not be taken with the non-opioid pain drug Journavx (suzetrigine) as it may dangerously elevate the level of suzetrigine in the system. Paxlovid has a long list of contraindicated and “to avoid” drugs. Check the medication label or this FDA Patient Eligibility Screening Tool for a complete list. Paxlovid is co-packaged as nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets that are taken together; it was approved in 2023.

Paxlovid Safety Label Update

Vabomere (meropenem and vaborbactam) for injection, for intravenous use

Vabomere, a hospital-administered treatment for complicated urinary tract infections, has a new warning about the risk of drug-induced liver injury (DILI), including hepatitis and liver failure. Vabomere was approved in 2017.

Safety Label Update for Vabomere

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March 2026 New Drug Approvals and Research

