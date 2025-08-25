March 24, 2026 update: The FDA plans to update its guidance on natural thyroid medications by August 2026. Patients do not have to worry about losing access to the medications for now. Check out this summary of the good news:

The FDA announced it is looking at taking action against companies selling “unapproved” animal-based thyroid drugs, but not right away. Additionally, FDA Commissioner Martin Makary stated that he hopes to approve a biological thyroid drug. Right now, none of the natural thyroid medications being marketed are approved as drugs by the FDA, although they are available from compounding pharmacies. The FDA says that “these unapproved animal-derived thyroid medications are not eligible for compounding because these products are regulated as biological products under the Public Health Service Act.”

In the meantime, many patients are concerned they will lose access to a medication that works for them for their low thyroid (hypothyroidism) symptoms. The FDA says that the concentrations in the natural products are not consistent and the source materials (dried or “desiccated” thyroid gland, usually from a pig) may have impurities. Examples of these products include Armour Thyroid, NP Thyroid, Nature Thyroid, and more.

FDA Press Release (August 2025 and updated on March 16, 2026): FDA Actions Address Unapproved Thyroid Medications

On our website, on average, many patients with low thyroid or Hashimoto’s disease are satisfied with products like Armour Thyroid, the natural (porcine) version of thyroid hormone. They find it works better than synthetic versions like levothyroxine or liothyronine sodium. Check out patient testimonials for Armour Thyroid.

Did you know that desiccated thyroid has been used as a treatment for more than a hundred years, far longer than levothyroxine? This fact is brought out in a recent podcast, which we featured in a recent post : “Recommended Podcast: Why is the FDA Planning to Ban Natural Desiccated Thyroid?” The podcast features an endocrinologist as well as patient advocate and Substack writer Mary Shoman.

Link to the Podcast (from November 15, 2025) at People’s Pharmacy or on Apple Podcast

More Reading:

Medscape: FDA Warns of Future Action on Animal-Derived Thyroid Drugs

Related Recalls:

In a related item about thyroid meds, more than 150,000 bottles of Accord’s generic levothyroxine tablets are under recall because of potency problems (subpotent: they have less than the labeled concentration of medication):

FDA Recall Announcement

Accord initiated a separate recall of Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets (Synthroid generic), which was announced in October 2025. Accord Healthcare is recalling 54,432 bottles of Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets, 88 mcg (90-count bottles), due to subpotency discovered during long-term stability testing. The tablets were manufactured by Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited in Selaqui, India. Levothyroxine is generic for Synthroid and treats hypothyroidism.

FDA Recall Announcement

Some Substack newsletters focus on the topic of low-thyroid conditions and treatments that are covering the FDA news and worth checking out include (hormones.substack.com) linked at the top of this article. Also:

Note that The Thyroid Clinic (below) is U.K.-focused but the stories and news may be of interest to all: